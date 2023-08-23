A tribute has been paid to a French boat crew member who died in Jersey in July.

Bernard Jambon, who was a crew member of the Manche Iles Express ferry, died after being found in the water at Victoria Pier early on the morning of 24 July.

Police said an investigation into the incident was still ongoing.

In a post on social media, the company said: "Unanimously appreciated, we will forever keep in our memories your kindness and your good humour. Rest in peace Bernard."