Several dog shows scheduled for the weekend in the East of England have been cancelled due to predicted high temperatures.

Knebworth House in Hertfordshire has cancelled Dogfest, saying "these conditions are not in the best interests of dogs".

In Northampton, the RSPCA has cancelled its dog show on Saturday and a show scheduled for Sunday in Mundesley, Norfolk, has also been called off.

The UK Health Security Agency, which provides alerts for the health and social care sector in England, has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert for the East, with the heatwave set to continue until Sunday.