Hot weather prompts dog show cancellations
Dog shows across the East of England have been cancelled because of the continuing heatwave
Organisers said holding the events in such hot weather was not in the best interests of the animals
There is a weather-related health alert covering much of the UK until Sunday night
Several dog shows scheduled for the weekend in the East of England have been cancelled due to predicted high temperatures.
Knebworth House in Hertfordshire has cancelled Dogfest, saying "these conditions are not in the best interests of dogs".
In Northampton, the RSPCA has cancelled its dog show on Saturday and a show scheduled for Sunday in Mundesley, Norfolk, has also been called off.
The UK Health Security Agency, which provides alerts for the health and social care sector in England, has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert for the East, with the heatwave set to continue until Sunday.
Organisers of Dogfest, which was scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday at Knebworth House, said: "We have been working closely with the Met Office who are predicting temperatures in excess of 27 degrees Celsius."
They said ticket-holders would be contacted regarding refunds and the "next steps".
Cancelling its dog show in Abington Park in Northampton, the RSPCA said: "With temperatures of 30-plus on Saturday, in the interest of both humans and our four-legged friends we have made the sad decision to cancel our rescheduled dog show."
Mundesley's show was expected to take place in Gold Park on Sunday, but organisers said "the dogs' welfare is paramount and advice from the vets and RSPCA say it should not go ahead".
Earlier this week, Suffolk Dog Day, a charity event celebrating the county's four-legged friends, was cancelled due to hot weather. It was expected to take place at Helmingham Hall, near Stowmarket, on 10 September.
The UK Health Security Agency's amber alert, external is in place until 21:00 BST on Sunday.
It said in a statement: "The Met Office has forecast temperatures exceeding 30C... an amber alert means that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service."
RSPCA advice on caring for dogs in the summer, external includes never leaving them in hot cars, conservatories or caravans, and ensuring pets always have access to shade and fresh drinking water to help keep them cool.
