In pictures: Top cyclists hit the streets of Galashiels

SWpix.com

Jim Brown celebrated winning the men's race in Galashiels

Sunshine and two swift races greeted some of Britain’s best cycling teams to the centre of Galashiels on Wednesday.

Scotland men’s rugby union team's head coach Gregor Townsend flagged both races away in the latest round of the Tour Series.

In the opening men’s race Jim Brown took his first individual series win while the women’s individual victory went to Megan Barker.

Good crowds lined the streets of the Scottish Borders town to watch the action.

The series returns to the south of Scotland on 12 May in Stranraer.

SWpix.com

Fine weather greeted the riders in the Scottish Borders

SWpix.com

Galashiels provided the backdrop for the latest race

SWpix.com

Both men's and women's races took place on the town centre circuit

SWpix.com

The action was fast and furious on the narrow stretches of road

SWpix.com

Megan Barker was the winner in the women's race

SWpix.com

Crowds lined the route of the race in the Borders town

SWpix.com

The Tour Series will be back in southern Scotland later this month