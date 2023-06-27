Police have made another arrest as part of a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Leicester.

Matthew Schofield, 34, was found unconscious in Belgrave Road in the early hours of 11 June and died at the scene.

Six men have already been questioned as part of the investigation - five on suspicion of murder.

Now Leicestershire Police say a 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail while investigation work continues.