Teen arrested over brick assault on two PCSOs in unmarked car
At a glance
Two PCSOs were injured when a brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car
The assault occurred on Bolton Road in Bradford on Sunday 9 April
A 15-year-old male has been arrested and remains in police custody
- Published
A teenage boy has been arrested after a brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car in which two police community support officers (PCSOs) were travelling.
The officers were on patrol on Bolton Road in the Eccleshill and Undercliffe area of Bradford on Sunday 9 April when the assault took place, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The male PCSO suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand while the female PCSO suffered injuries to her neck and head, with both requiring hospital treatment, the force said.
A 15-year-old male had since been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and he remained in police custody, officers added.
Supt Richard Padwell said: "Assaults on emergency workers are completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.
"These PCSOs were going about their daily duties and they should not come under attack like this."
Officers investigating the assault appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information about what had happened to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.