A teenage boy has been arrested after a brick was thrown through the window of an unmarked police car in which two police community support officers (PCSOs) were travelling.

The officers were on patrol on Bolton Road in the Eccleshill and Undercliffe area of Bradford on Sunday 9 April when the assault took place, according to West Yorkshire Police.

The male PCSO suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand while the female PCSO suffered injuries to her neck and head, with both requiring hospital treatment, the force said.

A 15-year-old male had since been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and he remained in police custody, officers added.