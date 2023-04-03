The 50th anniversary of the Scottish National Surfing Championships is to be marked this weekend.

The competition, which has been running since 1973, is held at Thurso on the north Caithness coast.

Three-time men's and women's open division Scottish champions - Mark Boyd and Phoebe Strachan - are to defend their titles.

Other divisions in the Scottish Surfing Federation-run championships are masters, longboard, and junior boys and girls.