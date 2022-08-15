A man fatally attacked his father after fleeing from a mental health unit at a hospital, a court has heard.

Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was killed by his son Daniel Harrison, 37, who had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Harrison punched, kicked and stamped on his father during a sustained assault on 12 March at the family home in Clydach, Swansea.

He admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act at Swansea Crown Court.