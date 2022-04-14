A man who forced his way into a vulnerable victim's home and repeatedly assaulted and sexually abused him has been convicted of modern slavery.

Mohammed Iqbal, 19, sold the man a car and then demanded he drove him around, police said.

He also entered the man's home, stole his bank card, prevented him from buying food and physically and sexually assaulted him.

Iqbal, of St Catherine Street, Wakefield, was convicted of six charges at Leeds Crown Court and jailed for 10 years.

He must also serve a further two years on extended licence.

His actions came to light in May 2021 when the victim was seriously assaulted and officers were called.

Det Insp Kristy Wright said: "When officers found the victim, he had been beaten black and blue, and he was too afraid to speak to us through fear of repercussions.

"This was a harrowing time for the victim who was exploited and living in fear for over a month through no fault of his own.

"Iqbal took advantage of someone who was vulnerable and deprived him of his basic rights.

"I'd like to applaud him on his bravery for speaking out and sharing his experience, which has led to this great result today."

West Yorkshire Police said the modern slavery conviction was the first of its kind in the Wakefield district.