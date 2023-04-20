Asbestos has been identified at a former prison in East Sussex that is proposed to temporarily house asylum seekers, an MP has confirmed.

Northeye, an ex-military base on the outskirts of Bexhill-on-Sea, could become accommodation for up to 1,200 asylum seekers.

Bexhill and Battle Conservative MP Huw Merriman said tests were under way to determine the level of contamination.

The Home Office said the site will be refurbished and brought up to the required standard.