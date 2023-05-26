Rock fall cliff repair gets cash boost
Work to fix an unstable cliff on the side of a busy road in Nottinghamshire has taken a step forward – four years after the problem first emerged.
Part of the slope next to Rock Hill in Mansfield collapsed in November 2019.
The area was fenced off and temporary barriers were put in the road, which have been there ever since.
Now Mansfield District Council has approved £30,000 to appoint civil engineers to design a permanent solution to the issue.
The 2019 collapse came just weeks after a separate major quarry landslide forced residents to evacuate their homes in part of Berry Hill, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), external.
In a new report, published on Tuesday, Martyn Saxton, head of planning and regeneration, said: “[The council will] procure a civil engineer to design a remediation solution in respect of a slope failure at Rock Hill.
“It is necessary to install a rock/soil barrier to prevent further slippage of a slope adjacent to Rock Hill."
