Mr Fairman said: “Whilst the motion goes to great lengths to emphasise how important meat and dairy are to a balanced diet – we are simply not getting that balance right, to the detriment of our health, and more importantly to this council, an ever-increasing knock-on burden to social care."

He also addressed the "elephant in the room" - saying the council needed a 30% reduction in meat consumption to meet its own climate and nature recovery targets - which he said were "enshrined in UK law".

Mr Fairman said the council needed "to be honest about the direction of travel and support the transition toward nature-friendly farming – producing free range and pasture-fed meat while meeting the increasing market-driven demand for plant-based foods."

He said the public were becoming increasingly aware of the climate and health implications of food - adding the council should be "embracing the shift instead of resisting it".

The Countryside Alliance said the result in Cornwall was a "victory for common sense" and would now urge other rural councils to follow suit.