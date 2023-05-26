A woman who lost her hair to alopecia has had a haircut for charity after it grew back.

Josie Sanders, 20, from Crediton, Devon, still has recurrent episodes of hair loss, but has grown enough to donate to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for people who have lost their hair.

"It's something that I really wanted to do for a long time and it feels brilliant to be able to really give back to them," she said.

Ms Sanders was diagnosed with alopecia at the age of four and started losing her hair severely when she was 15.