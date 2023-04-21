A city centre Ukrainian garden will be a "lasting legacy" for Liverpool's link with the country, organisers have said.

The city is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine next month.

The garden, on Park Lane near Liverpool One, is a place "to take some time out" from the "hustle and bustle of celebrations".

"We wanted to create a tranquil space for reflection and calmness," Donna Howitt, place strategy director at Liverpool One, said.