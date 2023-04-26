The police response to a series of attacks on a "queer business" has been a failure, its owners have said.

Clonezone Manchester said it had been targeted three times in six weeks, with the latest attack seeing its windows smashed by two men on a motorbike on Monday.

Its owners said they were the "victims of a premeditated, targeted hate crime" and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had "failed us and allowed these attacks to continue".

The force said the attacks were believed to be "hate motivated" but officers were still investigating.