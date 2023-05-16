Shared boss for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire NHS trusts

A new leader is being recruited for two hospital trusts providing services on the north and the south banks of the River Humber.

In 2022 the boards at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) agreed to move towards a group leadership model.

A new joint executive team, led by a joint chief executive will oversee the management of the two organisations.

Recruitment for the position "is well under way" said HUTH, but the current bosses of both trusts will not be contenders after announcing they were leaving their positions earlier in the year.