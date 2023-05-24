UK firm aims to clear gastroenterology backlog
At a glance
Guernsey health bosses bring in a UK company to clear a backlog of gastroenterology procedures, including endoscopies
The work will see about 50 patients being seen every weekend
The weekend clinics, running for 12 weeks from June, are costing about £1m

Health bosses in Guernsey are bringing in a UK company to try and clear the backlog of gastroenterology procedures.
Health and Social Care (HSC) said clinics operated by Medinet would start on 1 June in an effort to reduce the waiting list for endoscopy procedures.
The list had grown partly because the Covid pandemic caused procedures to be suspended, officials said.
HSC President Al Brouard told the States the additional clinics would "result in around 50 patients per weekend being seen”.
Pre-pandemic, the waiting list for procedures was under 150 patients.
By March 2021, it had risen to 492.
By the end of April 2023, the inpatient waiting list for symptomatic gastroenterology patients was 536.
The clinics are due to run for 12 weeks, from Thursday until Sunday.
Island Medical Director Dr Peter Rabey said patients would "receive the same high standard of care had they continued to wait until they could be seen by an on-island consultant".
Deputy Brouard said his committee was “in the process of contacting eligible patients who will be being offered a pre-assessment appointment”.
He thanked the States for granting additional funding needed for the project.
“As a committee, we are also aware of the impact for those waiting for procedures and I would like to thank everyone for their patience,” he added.
HSC told the BBC that the cost was "expected to be in the region of £1m, inclusive of ancillary costs".
