A series of sketched stage designs which Sir Paul McCartney created for Beatles manager Brian Epstein's theatre have gone on show.

The drawings, which the then-Beatle created in 1966, were designs for backdrops at London's Saville Theatre, which Epstein had leased.

The previously unseen sketches were given to Liverpool Beatles Museum by an anonymous donor, who bought them for £25,000 at auction.

Museum owner Roag Best said they were "a total one-off".