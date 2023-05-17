"This proposal is a specialist problem-solving housing court that could improve access to justice," said Labour PCC Simon Foster.

"It aims to hold the perpetrator to account, to challenge and change their behaviour whilst also at the same time ensuring they’re provided with the support and help they need to address the underlying causes."

The parliamentary group was originally convened by housing association Midland Heart, which said victims of ASB were often left waiting months for cases to come to court.

"All the while, the victim is often still experiencing anti-social behaviour and living close proximity to the perpetrators they have had the bravery to report," a spokesperson said.

The new proposals in the report, due to be published later, would see specially trained judges take on cases to make the process faster.

Mr Foster, whose background is in ASB law, said it was time for a new approach.

"Plainly the approach that’s been taken over the past 27 years or so has not on the face of it been overly effective," he said.

"This is a way of introducing a new approach that I think could be far more effective because it is focussing on prevention, early intervention and addressing the underlying causes of ASB to prevent it happening in the first place."