Child violence service seeing increased referrals
A service aimed at tackling violence from young people towards their parents that was set up during the pandemic is still seeing referrals
The service is mainly for young people aged 10-18
Kent PCC Matthew Scott hopes intervention at an early age will help address the issue
A programme set up during the Covid pandemic to tackle abusive and violent behaviour from young people towards their parents is continuing to see referrals.
The Adolescent to Parent Violence and Conflict RJ Service was set up by Kent Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott after the first lockdown in July 2020.
Mr Scott said the programme for children aged 10-18 offers a "second chance" for young people.
Referrals to the service have continued to rise despite the end of lockdown, said Jacqueline McHugh, who runs the scheme.
Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Ms McHugh, head of the restorative justice service in Kent, said some families do not want to report what is going on and often feel "a certain amount of shame" having to do so.
But she said they have not seen a reduction in referrals since the end of lockdown. "If anything, we've seen an increase," she said.
Mr Scott thinks the impact of lockdown could have contributed to violent behaviour in the home, because young people might have been "more exposed" to abuse.
He said "normalised" patterns of violent and abusive behaviour are often a generational issue.
"I'm sure a lot of people would not want to see children as young as ten or eleven being criminalised for behaviour that they may have been a victim of themselves," Mr Scott said.
"That's why this intervention is really important. To give them a second chance later on in life," he added.
