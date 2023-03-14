Residents of an assisted living housing scheme said it was "shocking" their rent could go up by as much as £100 per week.

The increase for those in Jonathans Court in Milton Keynes was mostly being passed on due to rises in household energy bills.

Stonewater, which run the 31-flat complex, said it would "support anyone struggling to find workable solutions".

The government said it expected "supported housing providers to be fair and transparent on any charge increases with their tenants".