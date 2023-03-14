Assisted-living residents 'shocked' by rent rises
Residents of an assisted living housing scheme said it was "shocking" their rent could go up by as much as £100 per week.
The increase for those in Jonathans Court in Milton Keynes was mostly being passed on due to rises in household energy bills.
Stonewater, which run the 31-flat complex, said it would "support anyone struggling to find workable solutions".
The government said it expected "supported housing providers to be fair and transparent on any charge increases with their tenants".
The Jonathans Court Residents Association said the rent and service charge for a one-bedroom flat would increase from £637 per month to £1,087 per month from 1 April, a rise of about £100 per week.
Those on housing benefit would pay an extra £67 per week, the association said.
It said this was mainly due to more than 400% rises in gas and electricity costs.
There were also increases in grounds maintenance and service charges.
Tom Bates, chair of the association, said: "I think it's shocking.
"If you haven't got anything, how can you find that money?
"There are residents here that have been crying and really upset."
He added he believed Stonewater had "managed it dreadfully".
David Lockerman, director of housing operations at Stonewater, said it "stands with customers over these concerns".
He said the company did not "make a penny of profit from service or energy charges and are committed to ensuring that no customer should ever be at risk of losing their home because of energy debt".
A government spokesperson said it had "covered around half of the typical household’s energy bill over the winter and support will continue through our Energy Price Guarantee until April 2024".
They added it would "also be targeting additional support to the vulnerable, including a £900 payment for those on means-tested benefits, and an extra £150 for disabled people".
