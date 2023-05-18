A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a lorry on the M6.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway between junctions 10A and 10 for Wolverhampton at about 08:15 BST.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man on the motorcycle was found critically hurt and died at the scene "despite everybody's best efforts".

As a result there were delays on the route of more than 90 minutes, however traffic flow has since started to return to normal.