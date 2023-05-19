Campaigners have lost a legal challenge aimed at halting the extraction of 40 million tonnes of coal from a mine.

Plans to expand the Aberpergwm mine in Neath Port Talbot were approved in January 2022.

Environmental campaigners argued the Coal Authority should have considered the Welsh government's carbon reduction targets when granting the licence to firm Energybuild.

Coal Action Network brought a judicial review against them and the Welsh government, asking for the mining licence to be revoked, but a judge has ruled that allowing the colliery to continue operating was not unlawful.