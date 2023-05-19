Campaigners lose bid to halt coal mine expansion
Campaigners have lost a legal challenge aimed at halting the extraction of 40 million tonnes of coal from a mine.
Plans to expand the Aberpergwm mine in Neath Port Talbot were approved in January 2022.
Environmental campaigners argued the Coal Authority should have considered the Welsh government's carbon reduction targets when granting the licence to firm Energybuild.
Coal Action Network brought a judicial review against them and the Welsh government, asking for the mining licence to be revoked, but a judge has ruled that allowing the colliery to continue operating was not unlawful.
Aberpergwm mine is the only producer of high-grade anthracite in western Europe and supplies the nearby Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot.
It employs 180 people, including 20 apprentices, in the extraction of 40 million tonnes of coal.
But campaigners said the extension equated to 100 million tonnes of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere, which the Welsh government acknowledged was incompatible with its net zero targets and declaration of a climate emergency.