Letters are normally sent either first or second class but one postbox in Bridlington is offering a Different Class following the addition of a Pulp-themed woollen topper.

The brightly coloured creation has appeared opposite the East Yorkshire resort's Spa, where the Britpop icons band are due to begin their reunion tour on 26 May.

The band, formed in Sheffield, commended the unknown creator in a response to an Instagram post highlighting the topper's arrival.

Pulp's official account said: "Amazing! Hope it's still there when we arrive."