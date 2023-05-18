Pulp praise 'amazing' postbox topper
Letters are normally sent either first or second class but one postbox in Bridlington is offering a Different Class following the addition of a Pulp-themed woollen topper.
The brightly coloured creation has appeared opposite the East Yorkshire resort's Spa, where the Britpop icons band are due to begin their reunion tour on 26 May.
The band, formed in Sheffield, commended the unknown creator in a response to an Instagram post highlighting the topper's arrival.
Pulp's official account said: "Amazing! Hope it's still there when we arrive."
The colourful topper features the band, including singer Jarvis Cocker with his trademark glasses, and their name in pink, blue and black letters.
It has also appeared in a Facebook group, external dedicated to people who create toppers, but the talented artist behind it has chosen to remain anonymous.
A post box topper is usually a knitted or crocheted hat which sits on the post box designed as a tribute or commemoration.
The Royal Mail said it first saw them in 2012 and since then they have been used to mark events such as the King's coronation and Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
It has previously said it appreciates the creativity which goes into creating them, but always asks people to avoid causing offence and ensuring the toppers do not prevent mail from being posted or collected.
