A body recovered from a river on Tuesday is that of a 20-year-old who went missing a month ago.

Northamptonshire Police said Jayran was last seen by his family in Towcester at about 18:00 GMT on 21 March.

The force undertook a three-day search of a section of the River Tove in the town earlier this month.

Police, who have not given Jayran's last name, said his death is not being treated at suspicious and a file will now be passed to the coroner.