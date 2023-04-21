Body recovered from river is missing 20-year-old
- Published
A body recovered from a river on Tuesday is that of a 20-year-old who went missing a month ago.
Northamptonshire Police said Jayran was last seen by his family in Towcester at about 18:00 GMT on 21 March.
The force undertook a three-day search of a section of the River Tove in the town earlier this month.
Police, who have not given Jayran's last name, said his death is not being treated at suspicious and a file will now be passed to the coroner.
Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell of Northamtonshire Police said concern grew for Jayran, previously said to be 21 years old, when his jacket was found hanging on a gate near a bridge over the River Tove on 1 April.
Jayran's family is now being supported by specialist officers.
