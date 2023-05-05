Tributes have been paid to a classic car enthusiast who died in a crash on his way home from a show.

Shaun Rees, 55, from Truro, suffered fatal injuries when his Volkswagen Beetle was in collision with another car on the A30 in Cornwall, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was returning on the morning of 30 April from the Stanford Hall VW Show on the Northamptonshire/Leicestershire border, where he had won an award.

Mr Rees' family said he was a "loveable, caring, funny person who lived and loved his life for his family, friends and his VWs".