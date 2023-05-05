Tributes paid to VW fan killed in post-show crash
At a glance
Shaun Rees, 55, from Truro, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the A30 in Cornwall
Mr Rees was driving his VW Beetle back from a VW show at which he had won an award
His family has paid tribute to a "very special person"
Another driver, in his 70s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries
Tributes have been paid to a classic car enthusiast who died in a crash on his way home from a show.
Shaun Rees, 55, from Truro, suffered fatal injuries when his Volkswagen Beetle was in collision with another car on the A30 in Cornwall, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He was returning on the morning of 30 April from the Stanford Hall VW Show on the Northamptonshire/Leicestershire border, where he had won an award.
Mr Rees' family said he was a "loveable, caring, funny person who lived and loved his life for his family, friends and his VWs".
"The wife and family of Shaun Rees would like to say thank you for all the kind messages and calls received after the sudden loss of a very special person.
“Shaun was an active member of The Historic Volkswagen Club Committee, tragically taken from us on his way home from Stanford Hall VW Show proudly with his Concours Class award.
“You will always be in our hearts, our memories and our thoughts Shaun."
Police said Mr Rees' family were being supported by specialist officers.
The force said the driver of a Ford, a man in his 70s from the Launceston area, was taken from the scene near the Two Bridges to hospital with minor injuries.
It said a full forensic investigation had been completed.