A﻿ man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after barricading himself inside a home in Nottingham.

Officers said they became concerned for the safety of the man and his neighbours after being called to the property in Vernon Road, Old Basford, at about 01:20 BST.

S﻿ome residents were evacuated from their homes while police negotiators worked with emergency services to "bring the incident to a safe conclusion", police said.

A﻿ 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.