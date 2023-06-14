Schools closed as water shortage hits South East
At a glance
Water supply issues are continuing across parts of Kent and Sussex
South East Water has opened two bottled water stations and has apologised to customers
A handful of schools have been forced to close
Households across the south-east remain without water and schools have been forced to close as supply issues affect parts of Kent and Sussex.
The outage has affected areas including Rotherfield, Mayfield, Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough and Wadhurst, but South East Water have not provided an estimate on how many homes are affected.
The water company apologised to customers and said the situation overnight was "stable".
It previously asked people to only use water for essential purposes such as drinking, cooking and hygiene.
The outage forced at least two schools in East Sussex to close on Tuesday.
Beacon Academy in Crowborough and Rotherfield Primary School remain shut, while a number of other schools are also closed on Wednesday.
Bottled water stations will open later at Mayfield Memorial Hall and Rotherfield Village Hall.
South East Water's incident manager Nick Bell said: “The situation overnight is stable and we are working hard to make sure that continues and our underground storage reservoirs refill.
“However, due to the very high demand there are still some customers in Cranbrook, Biddenden, Rotherfield, Mayfield and Wadhurst who are without water or have low pressure."
He added: “We are sorry to those customers and we know this has been a very difficult time.
