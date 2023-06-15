The cliff railway opened in 1926 and two cars run on the funicular railway, each with a capacity of 40 passengers.

Trustee Martyn Strange said: "We were scouring the country trying to find the right people that could do the job".

He said all the parts for the necessary works were now on site and test runs were due to start soon.

He said: "There is no other beach that is fed by a railway in Torbay, in south Devon.

"This is a unique piece of equipment. It is very important for the area's economics because of the tourist attraction that it is".

Richard House who works at Oddicombe beach kiosk said: "The impact has been devastating on trade.

"Trade's been well I can't say non-existent but there's been very few people coming down".

Kieran Laureston, owner of a watersports company based there, said he welcomed the news the cliff railway was expected to reopen.

He said: "It's been quite tough... a lot of people I think have been taken to other beaches that they can park and walk straight to.

"I've got five members of staff that are dying to get back to work - at the moment I am running the ship all on my own, I don't need anyone."

Geraldine Robinson who was visiting on holiday said she arrived to find out the situation and thought it was "sad".

She added: "We had to walk down the hill. It's not the walking down it's the walking back up".