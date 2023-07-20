Airshow to mark 30th year with twilight display
An airshow will return for its 30th anniversary with a twilight spectacle.
The dusk performance at the Clacton Airshow was introduced eight years ago and has proved a popular draw.
A parachute display team, a helicopter pyrotechnic show and two lit-up Firebird aircraft are among the acts to take to the skies on 24 and 25 August.
Ivan Henderson, of Tendring District Council - which runs Clacton Airshow - said the twilight flights would be "fantastic for spectators."
The annual air display attracts up to 250,000 people over two days to the resort.
Last year's airshow was the first since 2019, when it was put on hold because of the pandemic.
The world-class Tigers Army Parachute Display Team will be seen freefalling at twilight with trailing smoke and flags.
They are also set to perform a day-time jump on both event days.
Returning to the night flight line-up will be pilot Brendan O’Brien's Otto the helicopter, providing a colourful pyrotechnic display.
Two lit-up light aerobatic aircrafts, named The Firebirds, will also perform a range of stunts in the sky while equipped with lights and pyrotechnics.
The Firebirds will also be performing during both days of the airshow.
The twilight event will end with a fireworks display from Clacton Pier.
Councillor Henderson, cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said: "The sunset sky allows the sparkling lights and smoke from these twilight displays to really stand out, and is not to be missed.
"I am always amazed at the skill of the Tigers team, which is just incredible, and as those who came last year can attest is an activity not without its risks for the jumpers.
"Coupled with the awesome aerobatics of Otto and the Firebirds – beautifully set to music – the twilight flights are fantastic for spectators."
BBC Essex will broadcast live from Clacton Airshow for those who cannot attend the event in person.
