Illegal metal detecting at protected Roman fort

Rogue metal detectorists have caused damage to a Roman fort in East Dunbartonshire.

Bar Hill Fort near Kirkintilloch is more than 2,000 years old and forms part of the Antonine Wall Unesco World Heritage site.

The fort is protected as a scheduled monument, meaning metal detecting and the removal of items from the site is illegal without prior consent and is subject to prosecution.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said several large holes had been found, suggesting illegal metal detecting.

Police are investigating the incident.