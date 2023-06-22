Pupils at four schools in Kent have returned to lessons after safety concerns led to the temporary closure of their schools.

Urgent measures were enacted by Kent County Council (KCC) after the Department for Education (DfE) "unexpectedly informed" the schools of new guidelines concerning a type of concrete in the buildings.

Council chiefs said contractors worked to set up temporary classrooms and facilities to enable pupils to return to lessons on Wednesday.

Rory Love, KCC's cabinet member for education, said "the speed with which these temporary measures were put in place was impressive".