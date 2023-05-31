A man has admitted kidnapping and indecently assaulting two teenage girls more than 20 years ago.

The crimes against the girls, aged 16 and 17, happened in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, in April and June 2002.

Alec Housden, 59, of Kingsbury Gardens, Dunstable, had previously pleaded not guilty to the four charges but changed his pleas at St Albans Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial in September for a fifth charge of kidnapping, which he denied.