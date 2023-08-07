Opening his trial, prosecutor Julian Evans KC said that the death of Mr Peppiatt's mother, Alisha Callaghan, had caused a rift between him and Mr Eastlake.

On 29 May 2021, the two got into a fight on Ecclesbourne Road, the jury heard.

When the fight came to an end, Mr Peppiatt had suffered a cut to his face, a gash above his left eye, and it began to bleed, said the prosecutor.

Mr Eastlake, who was unarmed, began to walk away but Mr Peppiatt followed him into Halliford Street, jurors were told.

Mr Peppiatt appeared to approach Mr Eastlake from behind and punch him in the back, the court was told.

But Mr Evans KC said: "Rather than punching him, James Peppiatt stabbed Tony Eastlake once in the back, from behind, with a knife. The stab wound proved fatal."

Members of the public rushed to Mr Eastlake's aid and emergency services were called but despite their efforts the victim died at the scene at 5:58 GMT, jurors heard.

An examination of the stab wound found it was 6.5cm deep and had damaged the thoracic aorta, the main blood vessel in the body, the court was told.

Afterwards, Mr Peppiatt had retraced his steps and walked back down Halliford Street bleeding from the cut on his eye, the court heard.

On the afternoon of 1 June 2021, he went to Islington police station to hand himself in.

Mr Peppiatt, of Elmore Street, in Islington, denies murder and the Old Bailey trial continues.