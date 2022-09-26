A﻿ woman died after being knocked over by a dog, an inquest has heard.

Lynne Elaine Moffatt, 72, from Mold, Flintshire, was out walking her own dog when she was knocked over by another dog.

She struck her head, and while she remained conscious, she could not remember the incident.

She was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital and later transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital on 15 September.

The provisional cause of death was given as respiratory failure due to a traumatic brain injury.

Ruthin John Gittins, senior coroner for north Wales east and central adjourned the inquest for a later date.