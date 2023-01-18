A bus was damaged after part of the roof at an East Yorkshire depot collapsed.

East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS) said the single-decker bus was parked at its depot on Hull's Anlaby Road when the front part of the roof fell at about 02:30 GMT on Wednesday.

No-one was injured and "there has been no disruption to services", a spokesperson said.

Pictures posted on social media show a bus with the roof damaged and its windscreen smashed.