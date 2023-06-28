Orangutans are able to make two separate sounds at the same time in a similar way to humans who beatbox, a new study suggests.

The results provide clues about the evolution of human speech, researchers with the University of Warwick said.

In Borneo, they saw male orangutans produce noises known as "chomps" at the same time as "grumbles" before fights.

This brought to mind beatboxers as they "battle between themselves to settle a winner", Dr Adriano Lameira said.

The team also saw female orangutans in Sumatra produce "kiss squeak" sounds at the same time as "rolling calls" as they tried to alert other apes of a possible attack by predators.