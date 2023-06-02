Asylum seekers camped on street outside hotel
At a glance
A group of asylum seekers has been "left on the street", a London council says
They arrived at their hotel accommodation on Wednesday but refused to stay there due to the conditions
Westminster Council's leader has expressed "deep concern" over the situation
He says the state of the accommodation "defies common sense and basic decency"
Dozens of asylum seekers were "left on the street" following a dispute over temporary hotel accommodation, Westminster Council said.
About 40 asylum seekers were offered space in a Pimlico hotel, but refused to enter after being asked to sleep "four people per room".
The council has written to the Home Office for answers, saying no solution has been offered and a number of people remained on the streets.
A Home Office spokesperson said accommodation was offered on a "no-choice basis" and "meets all legal and contractual requirements".
'This is a prison'
On Wednesday evening, the asylum seekers were taken to the Comfort Inn in Pimlico, where they discovered they would have to share a room with three other people. Instead, they camped out on the street.
Westminster Council leader Adam Hug has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, criticising a situation in which people who "are likely to have been through significant and traumatic events" were being asked to share "an inappropriately sized room with multiple strangers".
Mr Hug said the council received no communication ahead of the transport of the asylum seekers into the borough and that what had happened "defies common sense and basic decency".
Images of the group show sleeping bags and suitcases strewn across the pavement, with signs reading "Help us" and “This is a prison, not a hotel”.
'£6m a day'
As of Friday morning, asylum seekers remained camped out outside the hotel.
Teams from rough sleeping organisations have been helping the group out, Westminster Council says.
The Home Office told the BBC that it did not comment on individual hotels, but said it spent "£6m a day for asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute".
It added that the accommodation offered was of a "decent standard" and met "all legal and contractual requirements".
