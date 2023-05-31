Engineering students have been shown how to use drones and bulldozers on a real building site to encourage them into the construction industry.

The youngsters from Northampton College had the experience as part of ongoing expansion work at the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

Industry body Engineering UK, external said about a quarter of all job vacancies in Britain were engineering-based.

Kayleigh Merritt, from construction company Winvic, which was working at DIRFT, said: "Real companies make so much of a difference because they can talk about what they do every day."