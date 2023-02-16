After leaving Abington Street in the town centre, the new route follows the River Nene to Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium before turning back and passing Northampton Saints’ Franklin’s Gardens.

Runners will also pass by Northamptonshire County Cricket Club’s County Ground, The Racecourse, Abington Park and the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus.

In 2019, the race attracted more than 1,100 participants and organisers are hopeful that the new route will attract more entrants.

“It’s quite normal for big town half-marathons to have a few thousand participants,” said Mr Hollis.

“But the event has never really taken off in the past. Northampton is amazing and we want more people to come and see what we have to offer.”

The race organiser added that the town’s running community had positively “lit up” about the rebranded run.