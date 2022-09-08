He added: "If you look at things like The Coventry Tapestry it is irreplaceable, another piece that we've brought back to life, restored and it's available in St Mary's Guildhall in the original spot for people to see.

"There are other pieces as well which are important historically as part of our culture and how we've moved as a city and they may not all be on display in the gallery, but they're available online.

"I think it's really important that a city like Coventry has that for people to access in different ways." Mr Welsh also said: "We've come so far, but I'm going to keep on pushing. I do want to see more public art on display." Asked if she had an idea of the turnover of art at the Herbert, cultural and creative director for Culture Coventry Trust, Marguerite Nugent, said she thought it was "really hard to say in terms of percentage of the collection".

Ms Nugent added "we do try" to "rotate the collections as often as we can".

She added: "We change displays about 10 times a year, different galleries... and we have changing exhibitions as well."