Plans for a care home on a former American-themed amusement park site have been submitted.

The 66-bed, three-storey home is part of a major redevelopment on the site of the American Adventure theme park, in Shipley, Derbyshire, which closed in 2007.

Developers said the setting, next to Shipley Lake, off Pit Lane, would include lounge areas, cafes and bars, a garden and garden room, library, shop, clinic and hair salon, and would create 43 new jobs.

Plans for a retirement complex, shops, businesses, a pub, hotel, a healthcare facility and 307 homes - of which 48 have already been occupied - were approved at the 114-acre (46-hectare) site in 2016.