A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to escape custody after a disturbance at Nottingham Crown Court.

Police were called to the court building at 10:24 BST, and said they "worked quickly to bring the incident under control".

A 35-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempting to escape from lawful custody and causing actual bodily harm.

A man in his 20s was treated at the scene for a facial injury, said the Nottinghamshire force.