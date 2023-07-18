Elland Road re-listed as Asset of Community Value
At a glance
Elland Road has been listed as an Asset of Community Value
It means if sold local people would be able to make a bid
The ground was first listed in 2017 but the statues expires after five years
Listing was supported by Leeds United Supporters’ Trust and the club
- Published
Leeds United fans have had the club's Elland Road stadium re-listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).
Leeds City Council placed the 38,000-capacity venue on its list of ACVs after considering a nomination from the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust (LUST) that was backed by the football club.
The listing means that if the stadium and its land came up for sale the local community would be given a chance to bid for it.
The stadium was previously listed in 2017 but the status only lasts for five years.
LUST thanked the club's owners for their support and said the listing "recognises the role of our historic ground and club within the community and offers some protection against worst-case scenarios of asset stripping".
"This means Leeds fans can now exercise their community right to keep Leeds United at its spiritual home, by protecting Elland Road’s future and being part of any process in the event of it being sold," the trust said.
The club have played at the ground since its formation in 1919.
Council leader James Lewis said the stadium raised the city's "national and international profile."
“Elland Road is part of the fabric of life in our city, so I’m delighted that it has once again been confirmed as an Asset of Community Value," he said
“As a season ticket holder, I know how much the ground means to all Leeds fans.
"It’s seen plenty of ups and downs over the years, but it is our home and long may it remain so."
The club has recently been taken over by 49ers Enterprises, which owns the US football team the San Francisco 49ers.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.