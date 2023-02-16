A man has been charged following a spate of vehicle-stripping incidents.

West Midlands Police said the 20-year-old was arrested on Wednesday at an address in Birmingham.

He was charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

It follows a string of incidents in recent months, with motorists describing returning to their cars to find much of the front end missing.

Police said such crimes were on the rise and have advised people to park their car in a secure area and fit security devices.