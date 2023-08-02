Joanna Chamlerlain said: “We are in a climate crisis and the proposed PV array at Duryard would provide an opportunity to make significant strides towards towards carbon net zero, alongside roof-mounted [solar panel] installations.”

Fourteen public objections were received, with concerns including that the solar farm would harm the character of the valley, and upset wildlife, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Supporting this view were a number of councillors, including Conservative Anne Jobson who said: “One would have thought that until every inch of roof space that could have solar panels put on it, has solar panels put on it, then there is no identifiable need for a greenfield site, which is in conflict with our local plan, to be developed.”

Council officers had recommended the development for approval, concluding: “The benefits of the scheme in terms of renewable energy generation outweigh the visual and landscape harm, and the harm to the Duryard Valley Park, and the proposal is therefore considered to be in conformity with the development plan taken as a whole.”

The committee approved the development, subject to conditions, by a margin of six votes to four.