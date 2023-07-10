In summer 2020, Caleb received his first Ladybird book of ornithology - the scientific study of birds - to help deal with the boredom of lockdown.

At Morriston Park in Swansea, near his home, the then nine-year-old ticked off sparrows, starlings, blue tits…but surely not a ring-necked parakeet, external?

Parents Mary and Mark thought their son must have made a mistake - the birds are more normally found in Africa and Asia.

But after Caleb took them to visit the site of their nest, sure enough, there was a breeding pair of the birds nesting on their first cluster of eggs.