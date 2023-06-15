Party marks five years since brain tumour found
A woman has raised more than £1,000 for charity by hosting a party to mark five years since her husband’s brain tumour diagnosis.
Nik Ives, from Little Horwood, Buckinghamshire, was found to have pilocytic astrocytoma in 2018.
His wife Helen invited 60 people to their home for evening of food and singing to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
She said she and her husband "both made a speech, which brought a few people to tears".
Mr Ives’s brain tumour was discovered after he suffered for months with intense headaches, vomiting and a lack of coordination.
In June 2018, he was rushed him to A&E by his wife after he became hot, slumped to one side and began convulsing.
He underwent an operation on his tumour but his wound became infected and he developed bacterial meningitis, requiring emergency surgery.
The 51-year-old's tumour has remained stable since 2020 and he is now being monitored with annual MRI scans.
Mrs Ives, 48, held the fundraiser on Saturday, which was from a "50 things to do before I’m 50" list she made two years ago.
Guests, including relatives, members of her choir and former Girlguiding friends, who all sang songs around a campfire and enjoyed dinner and cake.
Mrs Ives said: "It turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far, so we just had a miniscule fire to create the smoke and atmosphere."
