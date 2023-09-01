Housing shortage stops teachers coming to Guernsey
Teachers outside of Guernsey have accepted jobs and then changed their minds after not being able to find accommodation
The Education department is still trying to recruit nine permanent teaching roles in secondary education
Housing is one of Guernsey's "major issues at the moment" according to the island's director of education.
Teachers who planned to work in Guernsey have changed their minds after struggling to secure accommodation, the director of education has said.
Nick Hynes said teachers had accepted jobs in Guernsey, but were then put off by housing availability and cost of living.
Guernsey's education department confirmed it was still looking to recruit nine permanent teaching roles in secondary education.
Mr Hynes said the department had lost candidates due to accommodation difficulties.
He said: "It's really challenging to find housing for some of our teachers who are newly recruited.
"We have lost some teachers who have agreed to come to the island who have then withdrawn following trying to find properties on the island either at the price they can afford or indeed sometimes a property at all."
Mr Hynes said the states had "recognised" housing was "one of our major issues at the moment".
