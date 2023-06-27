The head teachers' union in Jersey has voted in favour of industrial action over an ongoing pay dispute.

They join members of the National Education Union (NEU) and NASUWT who voted in favour of the industrial action earlier in June.

All three unions have rejected a government offer of a 7.9% rise - the same as for other public sector workers.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said 86% of its members voted in favour of strike action, with 98% supporting action short of striking.