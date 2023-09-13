A motorist who knocked down a dog walker and killed her pet has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Kallum Aish had admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving when his car hit Patricia Faulkner in Great Barr, in the West Midlands, in July 2020.

Ms Faulkner suffered a broken leg in the collision, which Aish denied had been caused by him racing another car, but her dog Millie died at the side of the road.

Aish was sentenced to 22 months, suspended for 18 months.